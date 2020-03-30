10 persons arrested after they escaped from home quartine in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Ten persons who were under home quarantine in Bengaluru and had escaped to their native places, were arrested on Monday.

A case has been registered against them at Gurmitkal Police Station, said BH Anil Kumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Commissioner.

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka between Saturday 5 pm and Sunday 2 pm.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 83, out of which five have been cured and three have lost their lives, according to the Karnataka Health Department. (ANI)

