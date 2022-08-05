10 school children injured as school bus collides with a lorry in Tamil Nadu, no fatality

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 5 (ANI): As many as 10 school children were injured when a school bus collided with a lorry carrying gas cylinders in Sivaganga on Friday.

On Friday afternoon a school bus from Anna Sri Veeramakaliammanma Matric Higher Secondary School collided with a lorry that carried gas cylinders. In the accident, around ten students were injured.



The injured students were rushed to the Sivagangai Medical College Hospital and were admitted for treatment.

However, there were no casualties in the incident, and treatment is under process in the hospital. (ANI)