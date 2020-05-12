10 test positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: KGMU Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Out of the 1,019 samples tested on Monday for coronavirus, 10 have been found COVID-19 positive, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow said on Tuesday.

Out of the total cases reported yesterday, four are from Lucknow, three are Kannauj, two from Hardoi and one from Lakhimpur respectively.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh so far has recorded 3,467 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,653 have been cured and 74 have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

