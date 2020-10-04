Representative image
10 tonnes of banned 'gutka' seized near Madurai railway station, 4 held

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:16 IST


Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police have seized 10 tonnes of banned 'gutka' from three vehicles that were parked near Madurai Railway Junction Parcel Service office.

Four persons have been arrested. (ANI)

