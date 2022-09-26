10-year-old boy sodomized by his 3 friends in Delhi's Seelampur, one apprehended

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by three minors in Delhi's Seelampur area.

The victim has been admitted to LNJP Hospital and is under medical observation.

According to Delhi Police, the victim's mother told police that the boy was physically assaulted and sodomized by three of his friends who are of same age group.



Based on the mother's statement, a case was registered under sections 377/34 IPC and POSCO Act

During the investigation, Police found that the victim and the alleged boys are residents of New Seelampur Jhuggis and neighbours. They are friends and are of the same age category 10-12 years.

Police apprehended one of the accused and produced him before Juvenile Justice Board. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining two juveniles. (ANI)

