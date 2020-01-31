Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): A 10-year-old elephant died while another got seriously injured after being run over by a truck on National Highway-55 in Odisha's Dhenkanal.
The incident took place on January 30 when the pachyderms were crossing the highway.
On receiving the information, forest officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation.
"Immediately after the incident, the truck driver left the spot and is absconding. We will take the body of the elephant and will complete the required procedure," said Rabinarayan Nayak, Forest Officer, Dhenkanal. (ANI)
10-year-old elephant killed, another injured after being run over by speeding truck in Odisha
ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2020 08:37 IST
