100-bed COVID care facility for public at Air Force Station in Bengaluru to be operational on Thursday

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Wednesday said that a 100-bed COVID care facility for the general public will be operational at Air Force Station Jalahalli, Bengaluru from Thursday.

It will be manned by medical personnel from Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru, IAF said in a tweet.

As part of its efforts in the fight against the surge in COVID-19 cases, an IL-76 of IAF is airlifting 350 oxygen cylinders from Singapore to Hindan airbase. Another IL-76 is bringing three cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok to Panagarh Airbase.

An IAF C-17 is also engaged in the airlift of cryogenic oxygen containers from Perth, Australia to Panagarh Airbase, while an IL-76 arrived at Singapore earlier today for ferry of oxygen cylinders to the country, IAF said in a tweet.

"In addition to cryogenic oxygen containers and cylinders, equipment for oxygen generation plants was airlifted from Sulur to Delhi, today. Airlift of oxygen containers by an IAF C-17 from Perth, Australia to Chennai is underway," it said.

Yesterday IAF flew in oxygen cylinder units to Chennai from the UK. (ANI)