100 CAPF personnel died due to coronavirus

Twenty-three personnel in Border Security Force (BSF), 35 in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 24 in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), seven in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), six in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and five in Assam Rifles (ARs) have succumbed to COVID-19.
The data in respect of police personnel who died due to the virus across the country is not maintained centrally, Rai said. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 22:14 IST
New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Hundred personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have died due to the novel coronavirus up till September 10, according to Nityanand Rai, MoS Home Affairs in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.