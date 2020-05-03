100 COVID-19 patients recover in Mumbai in single day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): As many 100 people suffering from coronavirus have recovered and discharged in the city on Sunday, said Mumbai's Public Health Department.

"With 441 new cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths which were reported today, the total count in the city has spiked to 8,613 and deaths to 343," said the Public Health Department.

It further said, "100 patients were discharged on Sunday and a total 1,804 patients have recovered in Mumbai till now."

According to the latest data issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 94 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths reported in Dharavi today. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 590, death toll 20

Meanwhile, PS Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade informed that one Officer of Dharavi Fire Station has tested positive for COVID-19.

The State Health Department said that a total of 678 new cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths have been reported in the State, today.

According to an official statement, with 678 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the State has spiked to 12,974 and the cumulative death toll stands at 548.

The statement further read that 115 COVID-19 patients were discharged in different parts of the State on Sunday and a total of 2,115 people have been discharged till date. (ANI)

