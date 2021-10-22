100 cr COVID vaccination is fine, but what about inflation, unemployment, questions Yechury

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): While appreciating the Central government for achieving the landmark of administering over 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine jabs, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday raised concern over rising fuel prices, unemployment and hunger.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury said, "I congratulate the countrymen on this accomplishment. However, I believe that only 21 per cent of the population is administered with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. In today's address to the nation, the Prime Minister did not speak on issues like rising fuel prices, unemployment and hunger in the country."

Yechury further said, "Vaccine century is an achievement in itself but one must know that there are only two countries in the world that have a population of more than 125 crores. The other country (hinting at China), has administered more shots of the second dose as compared to ours. Previously, the Prime Minister had given the assurance that by the end of the year, all the adults in the country will be vaccinated but this assurance seems far-fetched."

Pointing out issues like rising fuel prices, unemployment and hunger, the CPI(M) leader said, "People have so many problems. The Prime Minister did not mention any problem. The prices of petrol and diesel are increasing every day, farmers' agitation is going on since a year, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident happened, unemployment is increasing, hunger is increasing, more than 10 million tonnes of food grains are lying in Central godown.... why is the government not distributing it? All these important issues which are related to the everyday life of people."

Meanwhile, India achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday. Following the development, PM Modi addressed the nation today congratulating people over this accomplishment in the fight against the pandemic. (ANI)