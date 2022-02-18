100 districts in the country become 'Har Ghar Jal' under Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Jal Jeevan Mission achieved another milestone of providing tap water to every home of 100 districts in the country, today after providing tap water supply to more than 9 crore homes on February 16, informed the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday.

As per the ministry, Chamba, an Aspirational District of Himachal Pradesh has become the 100th 'Har Ghar Jal' District.

Chamba is the fifth aspirational district to become 'Har Ghar Jal'. The other four Har Ghar Jal Aspirational districts are: Bhadradri Kothgudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Komram Bheem Asifabad (all in Telangana) and Mewat in Haryana, said the ministry.



According to the ministry, in a paradigm shift from earlier water supply programmes, Jal Jeevan Mission focuses on water service delivery and not just building water supply infrastructure. The motto of the Jal Jeevan Mission is 'no one is left out', thus ensuring every household irrespective of its socio-economic status, gets tap water supply, it stated.

Jal Jeevan Mission strives for the freedom of mothers and sisters from centuries-old drudgery of fetching water for households and improving their health, education and socio-economic condition. The Mission is bringing 'ease of living and adding pride and dignity to rural families.

To ensure the health and well-being of children by providing clean tap water in schools and Anganwadi centres in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 100-days campaign, which was launched by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 2, 2020.

In a short span of 16 months, 8.47 lakh schools (82 per cent) and 8.67 lakh (78 per cent) Anganwadi centres across the country have been provided with potable tap water supply for drinking and cooking mid-day meals, handwashing and use in toilets. 93 thousand rainwater harvesting facilities and 1.08 lakh greywater reuse structures have been developed in schools across the country. (ANI)

