100 food processing centres to be established in Koppal: Karnataka CM Bommai

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced that 100 food processing units will be established in the Koppal district so that the crops grown by farmers can be processed and sold in the brand-name market so that farmers get a good price for their produce.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference of the beneficiaries of the state and union government schemes here on Tuesday, the CM said, "The government, linked the Koppal Lift Irrigation scheme to the Narayanapura scheme and provided 1.8 tmc ft of the Godavari water here. This scheme had been delayed saying that it is the scheme 'B' project."

"Nine irrigation projects were started when he was water resources minister including the Koppal Lift Irrigation scheme that was untouched by the previous Congress Government. The government has permitted to fill 41 tanks in the Gangvathi taluk, and also revived Mulwadi, Chimmalagi, and Gutti Basavanna Lift Irrigation projects. Around seven lakh acres of land are irrigated from the Tungabhadra scheme, Upper Thunga scheme, Singatalur scheme, and NLBC," the CM added.



Highlighting the work done for the farmers, the CM said, "The government has been transferring the benefits to people directly to their bank accounts without the menace of middlemen. This happened due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wishes to live amidst the problems of people and the schemes must be taken to their doorsteps. Under the Kisan Samman scheme, Rs 16,000 crore has been transferred to 53.43 lakh farmers of which Rs 456 crore has been distributed to 1.57 lakh farmers of the Koppal district."

Stating that life insurance scheme has been implemented for farmers and the government has paid the premium amount of Rs 180 crore, he said, "The Yashaswini scheme has been implemented to take the healthcare of farmers. The allocation for the revolving fund has been increased to Rs 3600 crore. The Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme has been introduced to take care of the education of the farmers' children."

"Despite the growth of the agriculture sector in the country, the condition of farmers has remained the same. In wake of this, the government has evolved several schemes for their welfare and economic uplift. The zero percent loan ceiling has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh. Last year, the government had given a diesel subsidy of Rs 400 crore, and this year, each farmer will be given Rs 10,000 to buy seeds, fertilizer, and other agricultural inputs. Several schemes have been launched for the welfare of SC/ST and backward classes. The reservation for SC/ST communities has been hiked," he added.

Ministers Anand Singh, Muniratna, Halappa Achar, MLAs Paranna Munavalli, Basavaraj Dadesagur, and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

