100-grams of gold seized at Kozhikode Airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kozhikode International Airport seized 100-grams of gold, 100 packets of tobacco from a passenger who was travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, on Monday.



According to the officials, an iPhone was also seized from the passenger.

On Sunday, foreign currency worth Rs 15.7 lakh was seized from one person who was arrested at Kozhikode Airport. (ANI)

