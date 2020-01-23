100 Indian nurses tested at Saudi Arabia hospital, 1 Kerala nurse found infected by Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): An nurse from Kerala employed at a hospital in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

The minister confirmed that about 100 Indian nurses working in the Saudi Arabia hospital were tested following the threat of coronavirus and one of them was found infected by the deadly virus.

Taking to Twitter, MoS (MEA) Muraleedharan said, "About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Coronavirus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well."

Earlier in the day, he had said that he was in touch with the Indian consulate in Jeddah to provide all possible support to the nurses quarantined at Al-Hayat hospital.

"Spoke to @CGIJeddah on Indian nurses quarantined at Al-Hayat Hospital, Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia due to Corona virus threat. They are in touch with hospital management and Saudi foreign Ministry. Have asked our Consulate to provide all possible support", he had tweeted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today wrote to the External Affairs ministry seeking intervention in Corona outbreak among Kerala nurses in Saudi Arabia

"Corona outbreak among nurses in Azir Aba Al Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia should be considered serious and necessary steps must be taken", he had said through the letter.

The Chief Minister had also requested MEA to communicate with Saudi Arabia to ensure proper treatment and protection for the patients. (ANI)

