Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

100 pc landlines working in Jammu and Kashmir, SC told

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that all landlines were working in Jammu and Kashmir and there was no restriction on the movement of people during day time.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Jammu and Kashmir administration, told a three-judge Bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice BR Gavai, that there is a reason why internet services are not working.
Mehta's response came after the Bench asked him if the mobile phone services had restarted in the region.
Explaining the reason why mobile phone services and internet had not been restored, Mehta said if these services restart in the Valley, then Kashmir will be flooded with fake messages from across the border that might incite violence.
He further said that "100 per cent landlines" were working in the region.
Mehta said that restrictions were imposed on the internet, mobile and landline telephones to prevent dissemination of "rumours, fake propaganda, and activities that could disturb public order and tranquillity".
Hearing the contentions of the Solicitor General, Justice Gavai said, "There has to be a balance between personal liberty of a person and national security."
The apex court was hearing several petitions relating to restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of reading down of Article 370 that granted special status to it. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:26 IST

PM Modi has paid true respects to Mookerjee by repealing Article...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid true respects to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee by repealing Article 370 and the move has ensured full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India forever by remov

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:24 IST

AP govt to sell onion at Rs 25 per kg in Rythu Bazaar

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Keeping in view the steep rise in onion prices, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to sell the vegetable at the rate of Rs 25 per kg in government-run Rythu Bazaar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:15 IST

DMK urges PM Modi to make Tamil an official language

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Tamil as "one of the most ancient living languages", DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday urged him to take "all necessary steps" to make it one of the official languages of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:13 IST

Rahul skips important candidates selection meetings for Maha,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was absent from the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting called by the party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Tuesday to select candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:02 IST

Possibility of me getting ticket cannot be ruled out: Eknath Khadse

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Tuesday expressed hope of contesting as a BJP candidate saying that the possibility of him getting a ticket cannot be ruled out.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:00 IST

Pak a living example of fiscal mismanagement, Khan struggling to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that any mismanagement like "in our neighborhood" can lead to fiscal chaos and took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan for using a special plane of Saudi Crown Prince on his trip to the US.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:56 IST

Chennai: Man held with six gold bars worth Rs 21.3 lakh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A person was arrested at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday for allegedly possessing six gold bars weighing a total of 555 grams.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:52 IST

General Rawat hands over vehicles, military spares to Chief of...

Male [Maldives], Oct 1 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday handed over vehicles and various military spares to Major General Abdulla Shamaal, the Chief of Defence Force of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:51 IST

Announcement of Ayodhya Ram temple construction around Diwali,...

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP MP Arjunlal Meena on Tuesday said that the announcement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be made around the festival of Diwali this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:44 IST

Vijayawada: Photo exhibition marking Gandhi's 150th birth...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, a photo exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi's statues around the world was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:32 IST

Karnataka: 4 killed after car collides with lorry

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Four people lost their lives in a road accident here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:29 IST

India at UNGA presented a clear choice between peaceful...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appreciated the way India effectively unveiled its vision for lasting peace and development for humanity at the United Nations General Secretary (UNGA) and hit out at Pakistan for its mindset of 'violence, terrorism and warm

Read More
iocl