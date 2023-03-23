100 years ago even the Britishers did not arrest anyone for putting up posters: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): A 100 years ago, even the Britishers did not arrest anyone for putting up posters, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) public rally at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Thursday.

"100 years ago even the Britishers did not arrest anyone for putting up posters. But who knew that a PM would come and get 138 FIRs registered in one night for putting up posters," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the AAP public rally.

"What's going on? In the last 24 hours, six people have been arrested. There is one printer and other six poor people who were putting up posters. Our country's PM is behind the arrest of one printer and the other six people. Is the PM's health ok?" he added.

"There was just a poster of 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' which was not a big deal. Why PM is so insecure that he is putting everyone in jail? Tell PM to sleep because if he is sleeping for 3 hours it's a problem. He is suffering from a sleeping disorder. He should consult a good doctor if he is unable to sleep," CM said.

"He is irritated all the time and wants to put everyone in jail. I pray to god that PM Modi remains healthy," Kejriwal said.



"Three Yuvas of age 23 saw the dream of an independent India. Where everyone will get a good education, each and every farmer would be happy and everyone will get good health facilities and employment."

Our freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Subhash Chandra Bose and Chandrashekar Azaad stuck many posters at the time of Britishers, but not a single Britisher arrested anyone for putting up posters.

"BJP people have put up posters against me in Delhi and I request police not to arrest people who put up posters against me. I have no objection to this. The public has every right to express their views in favour of or against their leader," he added.

The public meeting was organised in the backdrop of the arrest of several people by Delhi Police earlier on Wednesday for allegedly putting up posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the national capital.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police said that more than 138 FIRs have been filed, while six people have been arrested in connection with putting objectionable posters across the national capital.

The meeting in Jantar Mantar coincided with Shaheed Diwas, the day Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged. (ANI)

