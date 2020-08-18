1,000 acres land earmarked for industrial area in Chintamani: Karnataka minister K Sudhakar

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A total of 1,000 acres of land has been earmarked in Chintamani to develop the industrial area in the taluk, said Minister for Medical Education and MLA of Chikkaballapura district, Dr K Sudhakar on Monday.

The Minister said that Chintamani town is being developed as an economical and educational hub. An industrial area of 1,000 acres will be developed here, as per the press release.

"Many industries have already agreed to establish industries here. This will be a major industrial hub in the coming days providing lakhs of employment to local youths," the Minister said.

He also spoke about establishing new educational institutions at Chintamani based on the current demand of courses, stated the press release. (ANI)

