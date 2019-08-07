Army officials carrying out rescue operation in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Army officials carrying out rescue operation in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

1000 Army officers deployed to tackle wrath of floods in Maharashtra, Karnataka

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:35 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): As the flood situation in Maharashtra and Karnataka continues to be grim due to incessant spells of rain and release of water from major reservoirs over the last few days, almost 1000 army officers have been deployed to carry out rescue operations.
The Indian Army is assisting the Maharashtra and Karnataka state authorities in carrying out relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas.
"A total of 16 Columns and 12 Engineer Task Forces comprising of almost 1000 Army personnel have been employed in Belgaum, Bagalkot and Raichur district of Karnataka and Raigad, Kohlapur and Sangli district of Maharashtra to carry out flood relief operations," stated an official release from defence PRO
According to the release around 500 people have been rescued, provided medical aid and food packets. The rescue operation by Army personnel is presently underway in the villages of Birwadi and Asankoli in Raigad District, Mouje Digraj, Haripur and Nandre village of Sangli and Kohlapur districts.
"More than 1300 people are reported to be stranded in these villages. Despite inclement weather and continuous rain in the region, all efforts are being made to evacuate the villagers along with NDRF and civil administration," stated the release.
The Deputy Collector of Pune, Amrut Natekar in a release stated that around 30 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials and 24 Indian Navy officers along with rescue material were airlifted to Kolhapur on Wednesday.
Sangli, Satara, Pune, Kolhapur and Solapur districts recorded excess rainfall on Wednesday where Sangli recorded most rainfall followed by Satara and Pune.
"Total 132,360 people of 28397 families have been evacuated from Pune region from all five districts. All dams of Pune, Satara Sangli and Kolhapur are hundred percent full and all riverside villages of Pune district have been alerted," stated an official release from Divisional Commissioner of Pune Deepak Mhaisekar.
Six NDRF teams have been deployed in Kolhapur, three units in Sangli and one NDRF unit in Satara district.
In addition to this, four teams of Territorial Army have been deployed in Kolhapur and one in Sangli district.
Meanwhile, 89 boats are deployed to help people. Apart from this, Navy and coastal guard teams are also helping in the rescue operation.
Yesterday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out rescue operations in Walva, Urun Islampur and Sangli and evacuated locals whose houses were completely deluged in water.
The NDRF team waded through knee-deep water to carry our rescue operations. Some of the personnel were also seen sailing in inflated boats for rescue and relief operation.
Heavy rains have caused havoc in Maharashtra with thousands of people stuck in the flooding areas.
Earlier today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called a meeting to review the flood situation. Officials from various districts joined the meeting and briefed Chief Minister about the situation and the measures that are underway. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:22 IST

Srinivas BV takes oath as Indian Youth Congress president

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Srinivas BV took oath as national president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several senior leaders of the party, IYC said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:12 IST

MTNL building fire: Two suspended for failing to meet fire...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): MTNL has suspended two officers for failing to maintain the standard of fire fighting system of the company's building at Bandra West in which a fire broke out on July 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:04 IST

Delhi govt to develop anganwadis into playschools, smart-phones...

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Launching the "Early Childhood Care Curriculum" for anganwadis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that anganwadis would be developed at par with high-end private expensive playschools, wherein the poor children will have access to all modern amenities and infras

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:58 IST

After CWC meet on abrogation of Article 370, Cong calls meeting...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): With several leaders from the party taking a different line on the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress has called for a meeting of its general secretaries and state leaders on Friday with an aim to avoid confusion about its stand on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:57 IST

Unnao rape survivor, lawyer continue to be critical : AIIMS

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): The Unnao rape survivor battling for her life at the Trauma centre AIIMS, continues to be critical and on an advanced life support system. She was airlifted from Lucknow to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:56 IST

Virbhadra Singh admitted to hospital

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) for electrolyte imbalance treatment on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:48 IST

Two people stranded near Beas River rescued

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 07 (ANI): Two people stuck near Beas River have been rescued by the search and rescue team of Kullu's district administration on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:43 IST

16 dead due to floods in Pune, surrounding districts

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): At least 16 people have lost their lives due to the prevailing flood situation in Pune, including districts of Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:41 IST

Validity of MoU signed between UP, The Netherlands extended for 5 yrs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The validity of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Uttar Pradesh government and The Netherlands in 2016 to strengthen collaboration on the basis of equivalence has been extended for five years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:37 IST

Railways announces 2 additional trains from Udhampur

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Northern Railway on Wednesday said it will run two special trains - one between Udhampur and Darbhanga and the other between Udhampur and Katihar - on Wednesday in a bid to cater the additional flow of passengers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:27 IST

DOTS clinic inaugurated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A Directly Observed Treatment Short Course (DOTS) clinic was inaugurated by Ashok Chandra, chairman at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:24 IST

Delhi loses two former woman chief ministers in over a fortnight

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Delhi has had two women Chief Ministers and both of them passed away in about a fortnight of each other.

Read More
iocl