1,000 birds found dead around Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan

Dudu (Rajasthan) [India] Nov 12 (ANI): Around thousand birds were found dead under mysterious circumstances around the Sambhar Lake in the Dudu district near Jaipur on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Conservator of Forests Sanjay Kaushik said, "Around thousand birds of 20-25 species were found dead today morning around Sambhar Lake. We will carry out an investigation and the birds will be sent for post mortem. We plan to examine the water of the lake as well."

The authorities believe that the deaths were caused due to water contamination.

"This is not a case of hunting. We suspect that water was contaminated which lead to death of birds in this huge number," he added.

Investigations are underway. (ANI)

