Mannar (Kerala) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In a swift air-sea coordinated operation, the Indian Coast Guard ship Abhiraj apprehended an Indian fishing boat with three crew members, illegally carrying 1,000 kgs of endangered sea cucumber on Saturday.
As per the Indian Coast guard, the catch is worth about Rs 5 crore in the international market. (ANI)
1,000 kg sea cucumbers worth Rs 5 cr seized by Coast Guard
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2020 00:02 IST
