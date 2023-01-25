1,000 monuments to be taken over by private sector under Monument Mitra Scheme, says Union Culture Secretary

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): About 1,000 monuments under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be taken over by the private sector as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, said Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.

The amenities in those monuments will be revamped by the private sector under Monument Mitra Scheme.

Addressing a press conference, Union Culture Secretary said, "This Monument Mitra Scheme had been started some years back under the Ministry of Tourism. Now the Ministry of Tourism has transferred the scheme to the Ministry of Culture in respect of the monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India, the ASI."

He further said, "We will be now offering about 1000 such monuments to the private sector to take up under the Corporate Social Responsibility vertical and revamp them in terms of amenities, in terms of experiences like sound and light shows and projection mapping, in terms of other tourism, amenities, like souvenir shops, etc."

Mohan said the target is to have MoUs signed with partners for 500 sites under the revamped Monument Mitra scheme by August 15 when the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav ends.

"Our objective is that by August 15, 2023, by the time the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' comes to a close, we should sign about 500 MOU with the private sector for the upkeep of these monuments. So, this is our objective towards which we are working," he said.

Union Culture Secretary said that under the G20, the country wants to showcase the Indian culture to all the senior dignitaries and VVIPs who will come here from all over the world.



"We are working on a digital museum, on a G20 Orchestra, on a book of poems, on exhibitions and all of this will showcase India's 5000 years old culture," he added.

"I would like to apprise you of some of the initiatives of the Ministry of Culture. First and foremost, around the Republic Day celebration this year. The Ministry of Culture has two big events that have been planned. The first is the tableau of the Ministry of Culture, which has been based on the theme of 'Shakti Rupen Sansthita' and since the data which comes from the worship of the goddess of the Devi, which is a tradition that is observed in all parts of the country," he said.

He further said that the tableau will display various forms in which the Devi is worshipped in India, different dance forms based on this form of the Devis worship will be displayed and different costumes and masks in very, very colourful formats will be displayed in our Tableau.

"We also will be presenting the second edition of Vande Bharatam. As you know, last year, we had done the first edition of Vande Bharatam, where we had held competitions across the country and selected 500 dancers, which had performed at the theme of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'," he said.

Union Culture Secretary said this year 500 dancers have again been selected through intense competition and through rigorous training who will be performing on the theme of Nari Shakti and the Nari Shakti theme will encompass the Indian conception of the environment, which is based on 'Paanch Bhoot'

"This year we have gone deeper, we have covered the untouched areas of this country like Ladakh, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli, the Northeastern states and about 500 dancers have again been selected through intense competition and through rigorous training, who will be performing on the theme of Nari Shakti and the Nari Shakti theme will encompass the Indian conception of the environment, which is based on 'Paanch Bhoot'. The five elements of earth, water, air, space and fire. And, the music, the lyrics the narration of this dance has been done by very famous and very capable people from the world of art and music. And this again will be a show which we feel will meet the expectations of the people and also tell them about the different art forms from various parts of the country," he added. (ANI)

