10,000 COVID-19 samples tested in Bihar today: State Health Minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): Bihar is now testing as many as 10,000 COVID-19 samples in a day to combat the coronavirus pandemic, State Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on Tuesday.

"We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of the state. We have touched the 10,000-mark testing in a day. More than 10,000 samples were tested today," Mangal Pandey told ANI.

"We have increased our capacity drastically over a period of four months. Today, we have 51 centres where the test is being conducted," he added.

He also said that Bihar has four COVID-19 dedicated hospitals.

"We need a lockdown in order to break the chain of the contagion. With the help of the lockdown, we will be able to break the chain," Pandey said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 17,959 cases and 160 deaths in the state due to the virus. (ANI)

