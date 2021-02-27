10,000 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, 687 under CGHS to be used as COVID vaccination centres

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs), Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary informed on Saturday.

Union Health Secretary, who interacted with Health Secretaries of states and UTs on the vaccination of age-appropriate groups on Saturday, informed that to ramp up the COVID vaccination capacity, in which a significantly large number of private facilities is being involved.

The government informed that from March 1, the nationwide vaccination program is now to be exponentially expanded to all citizens above 60 years of age, and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities.

"Health Departments of State governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs. A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority," the government said in a release.

In addition, there would be government health facilities that will be used as CVCs such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centres and Health and Wellness Centres. Geo reference maps with GPS coordinates of all these health facilities have been prepared that will serve as CVCs and these Geo referenced maps are being shared with the states, the release said.



The COVID vaccination centres will offer free vaccination for all with the Central government bearing the full cost of the vaccination.

All the private health facilities which will serve as government COVID vaccination centres will follow strict norms of due process, quality and safety including integration with the Co-Win technology platform.

The Central government also said that states were explained the three methods of registration i.e. advance self registration, onsite registration and facilitated cohort registration.

States have been explained that the private hospitals functioning as CVCs can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose along with the electronic and financial management mechanism in this regard. User names and passwords to be provided to the private facilities to facilitate effective use of Co-WIN 2.0, were also discussed during the meeting.

In addition, mapping of private facilities with the nearest cold chain points to ensure seamless flow of vaccines to them was explained to the states.

The simplified system of certifying people with 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group was also explained to the states. The simplified one-page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner. The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC.

So far, more than 1.5 core vaccinations have been done, the GoI further said. (ANI)

