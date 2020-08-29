Champhai (Mizoram) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): As many as 10,000 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 35 lakhs were recovered in the general area of Melbuk in Champhai district here on Thursday, the Assam Rifles said.
The recovery was made by the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles.
Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. (ANI)
10,000 methamphetamine tablets worths Rs 35 lakhs seized in Mizoram
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:44 IST
