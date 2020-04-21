10,000 MP students to be brought back home on buses from Kota

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus lockdown, 150 sanitised and cleaned buses left from Gwalior for Kota this morning to bring back around 10,000 students from Madhya Pradesh who are stranded there.

A three-member team led by Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gwalior, Dinesh Shukla is also going to Kota.

The Madhya Pradesh students will be identified by the Kota administration and then sent to their homes on the buses.

"All these vehicles will come back today with the children. A control room is also being set up by the district administration for arranging to bring the children of Madhya Pradesh from Kota and to take them home. Coordination work will be done through this control room," MB Ojha, Gwalior Divisional Commissioner said. (ANI)