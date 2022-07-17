10,000 people in Shiggaon to get employment by August 15, 2023: CM Bommai

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he has resolved to provide employment to ten thousand people in Shiggaon before August 15 next year.

The Chief Minister, in his address after laying the foundation stone for a Textile Park, Ready Made Garments unit and widening of National Highway-4, said that it has been decided to set up garment units and other labour-intensive industries in all the taluks in the next 2-3 years. The Texport Garments unit would provide employment to 3,000 persons in the first phase and 5,000 persons in the second phase. The Textiles Park would give jobs to about 10,000 persons.

Textile Parks in all taluks



Textile sector creates huge job opportunities. About 10 lakh people are working in the Garments industry in Bengaluru. Most of them are women. Bommai further said that he has a dream to establish textile parks in every district in Northern Karnataka.

Launch of Development works in Shiggaon

A slew of development works including Textile Park have been launched to generate employment opportunities in a big way. A hospital at a cost of Rs 200 crore, GTTC, Cold Storage, residential schools, new PU college and construction of 3,000 houses have been taken up, Bommai said. (ANI)

