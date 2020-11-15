10,000 USD, Gold worth Rs 41.5 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs officials seized 799 grams of gold worth Rs 41.5 lakhs from Chennai International Airport along with USD 10,000 equivalent to Rs 7.35 lakhs.



The items were confiscated on Saturday in two different seizures from one passenger flying to Dubai and two arriving from the same.

The gold was recovered in four bundles of gold paste and 1 cut bit.

In a similar incident last month, a 49-year old man was arrested after authorities recovered one bundle of gold paste from his rectum and two gold cut bits weighing 50 grams from his pockets, with a combined value of Rs 16.7 lakhs. (ANI)

