1,000kg cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh caught in East Godavari

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Police in Mothugudem on Thursday caught a lorry carrying 1,000 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakhs headed towards Chinturu from the Sukamamidi forest area in Andhra Pradesh.

"The police were checking vehicles at Dabbagudem and Tulugonda villages in the East Godavari district when they found a suspicious lorry. On checking the vehicle, 40 bags of cannabis, weighing 1,000 kilograms were recovered, worth almost Rs 50 lakhs," TV Subbarao, Motugudem sub-inspector informed.

Two persons have been arrested and the vehicle has been taken into police custody. The accused informed that they were taking the cannabis to Allahabad.

"The actual owner of the narcotic substance, Prakash, was going as a pilot to the lorry. He left his two-wheeler on the spot and fled. The police have filed a case against the man and investigation is underway," Subbarao told ANI.

The two accused will be produced before the Rampachodavaram court on Thursday. (ANI)