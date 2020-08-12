1,002 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 11 (ANI): A total of 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths were reported from Punjab on Tuesday, the state's Information and Public Relations department said on Tuesday.

The state's COVID-19 count now stands at 25,889 patients, including 8,463 active cases and 636 deaths.

So far 16,790 people have been cured of the coronavirus.

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

