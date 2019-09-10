1,012 cases of traffic violation, over Rs 9 lakh fine imposed in one day in Bidar

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Bidar Police on Monday conducted a drive and registered 1,012 cases under various offences of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019.

Total challan of Rs 9,72,700 was imposed on violators.

"Apart from it 25 notices were issued to violators who have to appear before the court and face the trial," said T Sreedhara SP, Bidar.

The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for driving errors. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1. (ANI)