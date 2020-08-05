10,128 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): As many as 10,128 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 1,86,461 in the state, daily health bulletin said.

The total number of cases includes 1,04,354 recoveries and 1,681 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 80,426 in the state.

According to the data, 60,576 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 8,729 people were recovered, taking the total recovered cases to 1,04,354 in the state.

Of the new cases, 16 are in Guntur district, 12 in Visakhapatnam district, 10 in Srikakulam district, 8 in Chittoor district, 7 in East Godavari district, 5 in Krishna district, 4 in Nellore district, 3 in Kurnool district, 3 in Vizianagaram district, 3 in West Godavari district, 2 in Anantapur district, 2 in Kadapa district and 2 in Prakasam district.

The death toll rose to 1.681 in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

