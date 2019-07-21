102 deaths reported due to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): As many as 102 people have died till now due to Japanese Encephalitis, Principal of Assam Medical College Hiranya Kumar Goswami said on Saturday.

As per data from the state Health Department, 92 people had died in 2016, 87 in 2017 and 94 in 2018.

Till July 2, Japanese Encephalitis had claimed 28 lives and 100 patients were treated in different hospitals in Assam, a government official had said.

(ANI)

