102 MLAs unanimously demand sacking of Sachin Pilot during CLP meet in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): At the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting today in Jaipur, as many as 102 MLAs unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party, said sources.

In a few minutes long video, all the MLAs were seen standing on their seats during the meeting and raising their hands to show the unified response for sacking Pilot at the Fairmont Hotel in the capital city.

Earlier on Monday, twenty MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting held at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot amid the political crisis in the state, sources said.

The top leadership of the Congress party including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal have spoken to Sachin Pilot several times.

However, sources stated that there is very little possibility of Pilot attending the Congress Legislature Party meeting today.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilize the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State. (ANI)

