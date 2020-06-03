102 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 9,475

Jaipur (Rajasthan ) [India], June 3 (ANI): 102 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, said the state Health Department.

With 102 new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 9,475, including 2,766 active cases and 203 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases. While 1,00,303 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. And the death toll stands at 5,815, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

