1020 liquor bottles seized at Andhra-Telangana border

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Cases have been filed against 10 persons for illegally transporting liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, three vehicles were seized at a border check post near Jaggaiahpeta and total 1020 liquor bottles have been seized.

Krishna district additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Vakul Jindal said, "Cases have been filed against 10 persons who are illegally transporting liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Three vehicles are seized at a border check post near Jaggaiahpeta. A total of 1020 liquor bottles are seized."

The additional SP said that illegal transport of liquor, sand, Gutka and Ganja will not be spared. Such crimes are punishable with eight years of imprisonment, he reminded.

He continued saying, "1020 liquor bottles worth Rs 1,29,360 are seized in Jaggaiahpeta circle today. One Tata ace, one auto and one motorcycle have been seized. Stern action will be taken in cases of illegal transport of liquor. Such persons will not be spared. Punishment for them is increased to eight years." (ANI)

