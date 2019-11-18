1,029 ceasefire violations in J-K during Aug-Oct

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan has been resorting to the ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control and there have been 950 incidents of CFVs along the Line of Control (LoC) and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border (IB) in Jammu region during the last three months (August to October), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

As per the casualties classified so far, during the last three months, three personnel have been martyred and seven injured, said Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the Indian Army, said the Minister.

"Also all violations of ceasefire and infiltration are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate Generals of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries," he added. (ANI)

