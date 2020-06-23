103 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): With an increase of 103 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2,505 on Tuesday.

According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand, the tally includes 1,541 cured and recovered patients while 920 active cases are there in the state. 29 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far.

The doubling rate for Uttarakhand in the past seven days stood at 22.37 days while the percentage recovery for patients in the state is at 61.52 percent, according to the Health Bulletin. (ANI)

