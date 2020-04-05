103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai: BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): With as many as 103 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the number of total cases in Mumbai on Sunday stood at 433.

With 8 deaths today, the total number of deaths due to coronavirus stand at 30.

"Today 103 new positive patients of coronavirus were reported in Mumbai taking the total number of l positive patients to 433. Eight deaths reported today in Mumbai taking the total death toll here to 30," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) medical bulletin read.

"Out of 8 people died today, 6 had other comorbidities and 2 had age-related ailments," the bulletin added.

A total of 54 patients have been discharged.

"Today 20 more patients were discharged after they recovered from coronavirus. Total 54 positive patients have been discharged in Mumbai," the bulletin added.

The total positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 748.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 3500 with 505 new cases in the last 24 hours from across the country.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

