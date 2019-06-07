103 terrorist eliminated till now in Jammu and Kashmir this year

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Stepping up pressure on terror groups, security forces have eliminated as many as 103 terrorists till now in Jammu and Kashmir this year, defence sources said on Friday.

After the Pulwama attack in February this year, security forces have especially targeted the leadership of the terrorist groups in the valley. A total of 254 terrorists were eliminated last year.

Around two weeks ago, Zakir Musa, an al-Qaeda terrorist was shot dead by the security forces. The hunt is now on for the Hizbul Commander Riyaz Naikoo.

On the LOC too, the situation has been volatile with 1170 Ceasefire violations (CFVs) by Pakistan till June 6 this year. In, 2018, Pakistan violated ceasefire 1629 times.

The army too has been giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

On April 24, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 corps had said that 41 terrorists have been eliminated after the February 14 Pulwama attack.

Noting that the security forces have targeted the Jaish leadership, the corps commander had said, "The situation now is that no one is coming forward to take over the leadership of JeM in the Valley. Even after Pakistan's best efforts, we will continue to suppress JeM, especially after Pulwama" (ANI)

