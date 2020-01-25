104 Fire Service personnel awarded medals on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The list of President's Medals to Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence personnel was announced on Saturday with 104 personnel being awarded Fire Service Medals on the occasion of Republic Day this year.

Of these, President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to 13 personnel, Fire Service Medal for Gallantry to 29 personnel, President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service to 12 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service to 50 personnel.

Besides, 49 personnel have also been awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals.

Of these, President's Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service have been awarded to two personnel and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service to 47 personnel. (ANI)

