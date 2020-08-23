10,441 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 991 new cases in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): As many as 10,441 new Covid-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking total number of coronavirus infections to 6,82,383 in the state.

According to the State health department, the total number of positive Covied-19 cases includes 4,88,271 recoveries and 1,71,542 active cases.

A total of six new cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday. With this, total number of cases rose to 2,711 including 2,367 discharges and 84 active cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Meanwhile, as many as 991 new COVID-19 cases, 690 recoveries and 34 deaths were reported in Mumbai today.

The total number of positive cases increased to 1,36,348 in Mumbai, including 18,565 active cases, 1,10,069 recovered cases and 7,419 deaths, BMC said.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases on Sunday crossed 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases. (ANI)

