105 more special trains arranged for stranded people of WB: Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that 105 additional special trains have been arranged for people of the state who are stuck in other states due to lockdown.

"Towards our commitment to helping all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return back to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains," Banerjee tweeted.

She further tweeted, "Over the coming days, these special trains will embark from different states for various destinations across Bengal bringing our people back home. The exact details of each of these trains will be available at https://www.wb.gov.in/pdf/Train_Schedule.pdf." (ANI)

