105 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], October 31 (ANI): One hundred and five new cases for the novel coronavirus have been reported on Saturday in Puducherry.



According to the Government of Puducherry, while 147 people suffering from the virus have recovered and discharged, no fatalities due to the pathogen have been recorded today.

With this, the Union Territory has reported 35,013 COVID-19 cases which incldues 3,697 active cases, 30,724 recovered cases and 592 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed earlier today that India's COVID-19 tally has reached 81,37,119. (ANI)

