105-year-old Kerala granny becomes 'oldest learner' appears for Class 4 exam

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Age is merely a number for 105-year-old Bageerathi Amma who scripted history when she appeared for her fourth standard exam becoming the oldest learner of the Kerala State Literacy Mission.

This grandmother from Parakulam in Kollam district of Kerala Bageerathi Amma has six children and 16 grandchildren.

Bageerathi had to stop her education at the age of nine when she was in Class 3 as she had to take care of her younger siblings. Her yearning to continue her studies was fufilled with the help of officials of the Literary Mission who helped her to realize her dreams.

"The exam started on Sunday and finished yesterday. She is a real motivation for others who want to learn," said CK Pradeep Kumar district co-ordinator of State Literary Mission.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is an autonomous institution under the General Education Department, Government of Kerala.

The program aims to develop literacy skills through continuing education, provide chances of each and everyone interested in learning, enable the learners to make use of their learning in their daily life and ensure Secondary-level education to the whole of Kerala.

The main beneficiaries of this programme are illiterates, neo-literates, school drop-outs and those interested in life long education. (ANI)

