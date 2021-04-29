105-year-old man, 95-year-old wife beat COVID in Maharashtra

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): A 105-year-old man and his 95-year-old wife have recovered from COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Latur.

The elderly couple- Dhenu Umaji Chavan and his wife Motabai Dhenu Chavan- were hospitalised for 10 days in Vilasrao Deshmukh Institute of Medical Sciences in Latur.

"The two patients were admitted here by their children on 25 March. We examined them. They had fever and breathing problems at that time. The elderly couple were put on oxygen support and were also given doses of the antiviral from time to time," Dr Sudhir Deshmukh told ANI on Wednesday.



Maharashtra is one of the worst hit by th second wave of Covid-19.

"Our doctors took care of the best and they recovered in 10 days. We discharged them on April 4 when all of their tests came appropriate," he added.

With nearly 900 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Tuesday registered the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic broke out last year.

Besides, 66,358 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,72,434.

Nearly 68,000 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 36,69,548. (ANI)

