1,061 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A total of 1,061 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported on Monday in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 1,62,527 in the national capital.

According to the Delhi government, these total positive cases includes 1,46,588 recovered cases, 11,626 active cases and 4,313 deaths. A total of 1,200 discharges or recoveries or migrated were also reported today.

Across the country there are a total of 31,06,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 23,38,035 (75.3 per cent) cases have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 7,10,771 (22.88 per cent) cases are active and 57,542 (1.85 per cent) have succumbed to the virus, as per the Ministry. (ANI)