1066.75 grams of gold recovered at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 12 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Wednesday intercepted a passenger and recovered 1066.75 grams of gold.

The intercepted accused has been identified as Abdul Jaleel, a native of Koduvally, Kozhikode.



"The passenger travelled by Indigo flight 6E1704, from Doha," stated the airport customs.

"Four numbers of capsule-shaped packets suspected to contain gold totally weighing 1066.75 grams, concealed in the rectum were recovered," stated further.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

