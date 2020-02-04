1.06kg undeclared gold seized by customs at Chennai Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Feb 4 (ANI): A large amount of undeclared gold was recovered and seized by customs department after officials intercepted two passengers at the Chennai airport on Monday.

The duo, both in their early twenties, were carrying 663g gold valued at Rs. 28 lakhs and had arrived in Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport- "On Monday Ahamed Saleeq (22) and Shreejith (23) from Kasargod arrived from Thiruvananthapuram by Air India flight. Both were intercepted at the exit. On personal search, two bundles of gold in paste form were recovered from the shoes of Ahamed Saleeq and three bundles from Shreejith."

The recovered gold was seised under Customs Act, 1962.

Later in the afternoon, one Malaysian lady Raja Saluja Nagarajan (37) arrived from Singapore by an Indigo airline flight and was intercepted.

On search 4 semi-finished crude gold chains totally weighing 396 gms and valued at Rs. 16.71 lakhs were recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

