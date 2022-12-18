107 vacancies, 12 employers at J-K Govt organised 'Rozgar Mela' in Anantnag, South Kashmir

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration organized a job fair or "Rozgar mela" at Anantnag in south Kashmir on Saturday.

The Rozgar mela was organized by District Employment & Counseling Centre, in the town hall of Anantnag. Apart from the allied Government Departments promoting self-employment, reputed private employers from different sectors also participated in the event.

Officials said around 100 candidates were registered on the spot out of 645 participants and 170 resumes were received by employers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and Chairman Municipal Council Anantnag was the chief guest at the event.

A total of 107 vacancies were offered by 12 employers from different sectors, which included companies like SBI Life, HDFC shouriya, Jio care, Tata Motors, peaks Auto, Kashmir motors, Himalayan motors, Shuhul motors, KY motors, Exide neo, Kashmir valley and Fair deal motors.

Peer Zamir Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Employment Anantnag told ANI, "Basically, the department of employment earlier used to be called employment exchange. The only purpose is to register all the unemployed youth in the department. The prospective employer will see who is qualified to get a job. This Programme was held in that connection".

Ahmad added that the main duty of the employment department is to counsel unemployed youths in Jammu and Kashmir.

The unemployed youth expressed gratitude to the district administration for bringing employment to their doorsteps.

'I belong to a rural area located in kokernag. They had issued a notification informing them they were going to hold a Job Mela. I came here on Saturday. Unemployment is rampant here in Kashmir. I am thankful to the government of India. I am also thankful to the government of Jammu and Kashmir for holding such Job Melas," said, Younis Ahmad Malik, an unemployed youth who participated in the Job fair held on Saturday.

Zahid Gulzar, another unemployed youth, who also participated in the event said, "I felt relieved after taking part in the event. It is a great opportunity. I am thankful to them that they have given us a platform. We all appreciate the employment department for taking this great initiative. Through such steps, Government can put forward a way out to the future generations".

"The motive of this Job fair is to generate employment here. The government is also attempting to create employment in the Private Sector. We also heard about 'Kashmir Motors' is opening up 200 vacancies. We appeal to jobless youth from every community to come and register themselves. Youth Should not only run after government jobs but also apply in the private sector too," said Harpreet Singh, another employed youth from Anantnag. (ANI)