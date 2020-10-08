10,704 new COVID-19, 101 deaths reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): A total of 10,704 new COVID-19 and 101 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,79,356.

According to the data, as many as 9,613 discharges were also reported in Karnataka.

"Karnataka reported 10,704 new COVID-19 cases, 9,613 discharges and 101 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,79,356 including 5,52,519 discharges and 9,675 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,17,143," State Health Department said.



With a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported on Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 68-lakh mark, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 count in the country stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases and 58,27,705 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

As per the MoHFW, with 971 deaths the toll due to the disease has now reached 1,05,526 in the country. (ANI)

